Left Menu

Mumbai businessman found dead in creek

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-05-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 14:30 IST
Mumbai businessman found dead in creek
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a businessman from neighboring Mumbai was found in a creek here in Maharashtra on Sunday morning, police said. Some passers-by spotted the body in the Vashi creek and alerted the police.

The police later retrieved the body, identified as that of Prashant Tukaram Vichare (54), from the Bhandup suburb in Mumbai, and sent it for postmortem, an official from Vashi police station said.

More details about the deceased were not immediately available.

As of now, the police have registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is on, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
2
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022