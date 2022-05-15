Mumbai businessman found dead in creek

The body of a businessman from neighboring Mumbai was found in a creek here in Maharashtra on Sunday morning, police said. Some passers-by spotted the body in the Vashi creek and alerted the police.

The police later retrieved the body, identified as that of Prashant Tukaram Vichare (54), from the Bhandup suburb in Mumbai, and sent it for postmortem, an official from Vashi police station said.

More details about the deceased were not immediately available.

As of now, the police have registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is on, the official said.

