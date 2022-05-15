6 die in collision in Rajasthan’s Sirohi, 10 more killed in other accidents

Sixteen people were killed and 19 injured in four separate accidents in Rajasthan, including in the Sirohi district where six people died in a collision involving two trucks and as many cars, as police said on Sunday.

Four people died in Rajsamand and Alwar districts each while two more were killed in Ajmer district, they said.

In the Sirohi accident that occurred on Sunday morning in the Paldi Police Station area, nine people sustained injuries, they said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot offered condolences to the bereaved family members of the deceased and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

''The death of 6 people in the road accident in Sirohi's Paldi area is very sad. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. May God give them strength in this difficult time and give peace to the departed souls. Wishing for the speedy recovery of the injured,'' he said in a tweet.

In Rajsamand, a private bus collided with a truck while overtaking it near Gomti in the Charbhuja Police Station area early Sunday. Six people were injured in the accident and they have been admitted to a government hospital, police said.

Two people traveling in a bus were killed and four others injured when the vehicle collided with a truck near Nareli bypass in the Alwargate Police Station area of Ajmer district, they said.

Police Circle Officer (North) Chhavi Sharma said the bus going from Jaipur to Udaipur. The deceased were identified as Jagdish and Ramesh Meena.

In Alwar, a truck collided with an auto-rickshaw in the Rajgarh Police Station area leaving four members of a family dead.

The accident occurred near the Surer petrol pump on the Alwar-Sikandara Highway. The injured were taken to a hospital in Rajgarh where three of them were declared brought dead while the fourth succumbed to injuries during treatment, police said.

The victims were on their way to offer prayers at a temple, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)