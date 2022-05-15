Left Menu

Saudi Aramco says net income soars to record USD 39.5bn in Q1 2022

Saudi Arabia's state oil and gas company Saudi Aramco announced on Sunday that its net income in the first quarter of 2022 increased to a record-breaking $39.5 billion, which is 82% more compared to the same period in 2021.

ANI | Riyadh | Updated: 15-05-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 15:44 IST
Saudi Aramco says net income soars to record USD 39.5bn in Q1 2022
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], May 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Saudi Arabia's state oil and gas company Saudi Aramco announced on Sunday that its net income in the first quarter of 2022 increased to a record-breaking $39.5 billion, which is 82% more compared to the same period in 2021. "Aramco achieved a record quarterly net income of $39.5 billion in Q1, an 82% increase from $21.7 billion in Q1 2021, primarily driven by higher crude oil prices and volumes sold, and improved downstream margins," the company said in a statement.

The main factors that influenced such results were the growth in oil prices and sales volumes, as well as improved downstream margins, Saudi Aramco explained. Saudi Aramco is the national oil company of Saudi Arabia founded in 1933, with the headquarters located in Dhahran. The company controls almost all of the country's oil production facilities. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
2
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022