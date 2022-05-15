Three die as tractor hits car in UP's Mainpuri

Three youths were killed and one was seriously injured when the car they were traveling in was hit by a tractor in Mainpuri district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night on Karhal-Sirasganj road in Mainpuri district when Dheeraj (18), Ankit (20), Tejpal (22) and Neeraj (17) were returning from a marriage function, they said.

All the victims were rushed to a hospital, where Dheeraj, Ankit and Tejpal died while the condition of Tejpal was stated to be critical, police said, adding that a probe is on in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)