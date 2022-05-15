Left Menu

Two women die as earthen mound collapsed on them: Police

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 15-05-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 17:23 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Two women were on Sunday buried alive beneath an earthen mound that collapsed on them while digging soil near it for some domestic work.

The incident occurred in Salempur Miria village under the Manikpur police station area, seventy kilometres from Pratapgarh district headquarters.

Kunda Circle Officer Ajit Kumar Singh said Nirmala Devi, 45, and Vedna Yadav, 30, of Salempur Miria village had gone to dig clay to coat the walls and floor of the house. Both women died on the spot, Singh said, adding their bodies have been sent for postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

