Two women die as earthen mound collapsed on them: Police
- Country:
- India
Two women were on Sunday buried alive beneath an earthen mound that collapsed on them while digging soil near it for some domestic work.
The incident occurred in Salempur Miria village under the Manikpur police station area, seventy kilometres from Pratapgarh district headquarters.
Kunda Circle Officer Ajit Kumar Singh said Nirmala Devi, 45, and Vedna Yadav, 30, of Salempur Miria village had gone to dig clay to coat the walls and floor of the house. Both women died on the spot, Singh said, adding their bodies have been sent for postmortem.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vedna Yadav
- Singh
- Manikpur
- Ajit Kumar Singh
- Nirmala Devi
- Salempur Miria
- Pratapgarh
ALSO READ
Gen Naravane played pivotal role in bolstering India's defence capabilities: Rajnath Singh
Akin to RSS, AAP to launch 'tiranga shakhas' in UP: Sanjay Singh
Mahendra Singh Dhoni given CSK captaincy again, Ravindra Jadeja resigns as leader of IPL side.
Attack on party spokesperson Sandeep Gorsi shows poor law and order situation in state: Captain Amarinder Singh
Delhi discoms to get as much power as required: R K Singh