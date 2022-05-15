Narayan Seva Sansthan sets up prosthetic limbs manufacturing unit

Narayan Seva Sansthan, a charitable organisation, has set up a central fabrication unit to manufacture high-quality prosthetic limbs.

The unit, set up at a cost of Rs 2 crore, was inaugurated by paralympian Deepa Malik.

Narayan Seva Sansthan president Prashant Agarwal said in a statement that the unit has been set up with the help of Rotary Club. The unit has been imported from Germany.

He said the unit will make high-quality, technically strong and lightweight prosthetic limbs available to the differently abled free of cost.

