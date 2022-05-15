NATO's Stoltenberg says Russia's Ukraine offensive not going to plan
Russia's offensive in Ukraine is failing and its operation in the Donbass region has stalled, NATO's secretary general said on Sunday. "Russia's war in Ukraine is not going as Moscow had planned. "They are pulling back from Kharkiv and their major offensive in Donbass has stalled."
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-05-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 18:25 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Russia's offensive in Ukraine is failing and its operation in the Donbas region has stalled, NATO's secretary-general said on Sunday.
"Russia's war in Ukraine is not going as Moscow had planned. They failed to take Kyiv," Jens Stoltenberg told reporters by video link. "They are pulling back from Kharkiv and their major offensive in Donbas has stalled."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-Russia's Ukrainian quagmire providing tough lessons for China
More than 1 mln people evacuated from Ukraine to Russia since Feb. 24, says Lavrov
Lifting sanctions against Russia part of peace talks with Ukraine - Lavrov
More than 1 mln people evacuated from Ukraine to Russia since Feb. 24, says Lavrov
US official: Ukraine resistance slows Russia