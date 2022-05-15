Left Menu

Pak's attempts to spread terror, instigate people in name of religion will be foiled: J-K BJP chief

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-05-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 20:23 IST
Pak's attempts to spread terror, instigate people in name of religion will be foiled: J-K BJP chief
  • Country:
  • India

Pakistan will try to instigate people in the name of religion but its attempts to spread terror and propaganda will be foiled, BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ravinder Raina said on Sunday, days after a bus in Katra carrying passengers caught fire mysteriously.

Four persons were killed and 24 others injured on Friday when a fire ripped apart the moving bus, mostly carrying devotees, near Nomai, about 3 kilometres from Katra, shortly after it left for Jammu from the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi.

''The NIA investigation has pointed at the use of a sticky bomb,'' Raina told reporters here.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday said a detailed forensic probe is continuing to identify the reason for the cause of the fire in the passenger bus near Katra town. Though the survivors and the people residing in the vicinity of the incident spoke about hearing a sound of an explosion in the bus, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh on Friday had said that the initial probe does not point to use of any explosive.

Alleging that there is a huge conspiracy against the people of Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief said the security forces will foil every such evil design.

''We all have to fight Pakistan's conspiracy together. Pakistan attempts to make people fight in the name of religion, but we will foil every such plan, be it terrorism or Pakistan's propaganda,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
2
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022