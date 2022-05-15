Maha: 7 buffaloes killed, 15 injured by unidentified persons in Bhiwandi
PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-05-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 20:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Seven buffaloes were killed and 15 others were injured after some unidentified person/s slit their throats and cut their leg veins in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said.
The incident took place in a 'tabela' in Bunder Mohalla in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the Nixampura police station official said.
''The motive may be professional rivalry. A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the culprit/s,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- Bhiwandi
- Nixampura
- Bunder Mohalla
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt
Maha: Senior citizen found dead in apartment in Thane
Maha: Postman booked for misplacing over 200 EPIC voter cards in Thane district
Satellites detect California cow burps, a major methane source, from space
Case against woman, 2 sons for demanding Rs 2 cr from Thane cow shelter trustee