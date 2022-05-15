Left Menu

Maha: 7 buffaloes killed, 15 injured by unidentified persons in Bhiwandi

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-05-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 20:23 IST
Maha: 7 buffaloes killed, 15 injured by unidentified persons in Bhiwandi
Seven buffaloes were killed and 15 others were injured after some unidentified person/s slit their throats and cut their leg veins in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said.

The incident took place in a 'tabela' in Bunder Mohalla in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the Nixampura police station official said.

''The motive may be professional rivalry. A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the culprit/s,'' he said.

