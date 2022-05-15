New centre in Kozhikode for welfare of Assam Rifles' ex-servicemen

A new centre for Assam Rifles Ex-Servicemen Association (ARESA) was inaugurated at Kozhikode in Kerala on Sunday.

The latest addition to the association, which has 30 centres across the country, was opened by Lieutenant General P C Nair, AVSM, YSM, DG Assam Rifles, said a release from the association.

ARESA aims to extend welfare-related facilities to all veterans and families of the Assam Rifles, the release said.

During the inaugural function, the ex-servicemen were made aware of the welfare-related schemes and financial grants available to those from the force, it said.

''During the course of the last six months, Assam Rifles has granted an amount of Rs 2.68 crore as financial grants and benefits to veterans and veer naris (widows of the armed personnel),'' the release said.

