Five killed in Bihar as car falls into deep gorge
PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 15-05-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 21:40 IST
Five youths were killed here on Sunday when their car skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge, a police official said.
According to Aurangabad Deputy SP Gautam Sharan Omi, the deceased, all in the age group of 18-19 years, were residents of Chhatarpur in adjoining Jharkhand.
They were returning home after attending a wedding in Nabinagar block of Aurangabad.
Two other occupants of the car have survived and were undergoing treatment at a hospital for injuries, said the official.
