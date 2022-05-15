Five killed in Bihar as car falls into deep gorge

Five youths were killed here on Sunday when their car skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge, a police official said.

According to Aurangabad Deputy SP Gautam Sharan Omi, the deceased, all in the age group of 18-19 years, were residents of Chhatarpur in adjoining Jharkhand.

They were returning home after attending a wedding in Nabinagar block of Aurangabad.

Two other occupants of the car have survived and were undergoing treatment at a hospital for injuries, said the official.

