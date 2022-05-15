Left Menu

Five killed in Bihar as car falls into deep gorge

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 15-05-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 21:40 IST
Five killed in Bihar as car falls into deep gorge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five youths were killed here on Sunday when their car skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge, a police official said.

According to Aurangabad Deputy SP Gautam Sharan Omi, the deceased, all in the age group of 18-19 years, were residents of Chhatarpur in adjoining Jharkhand.

They were returning home after attending a wedding in Nabinagar block of Aurangabad.

Two other occupants of the car have survived and were undergoing treatment at a hospital for injuries, said the official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
2
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022