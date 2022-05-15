3 firemen injured in blaze near Kasauli Air Force Station in HP

Three firemen were injured fighting a blaze near the Air Force Station in Himachal Pradesh's Kasauli on Sunday, an official said.

Fire brigades from Kuther and Parwanoo are on the spot of the blaze in Solan district and the injured firemen have been taken to PGIMER, Chandigarh, State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.

Efforts are on to douse the flames, he added.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a forest camp in Dharampur in Kasauli in which 15 cottages were gutted, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)