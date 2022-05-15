Left Menu

3 firemen injured in blaze near Kasauli Air Force Station in HP

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-05-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 22:14 IST
3 firemen injured in blaze near Kasauli Air Force Station in HP
  • Country:
  • India

Three firemen were injured fighting a blaze near the Air Force Station in Himachal Pradesh's Kasauli on Sunday, an official said.

Fire brigades from Kuther and Parwanoo are on the spot of the blaze in Solan district and the injured firemen have been taken to PGIMER, Chandigarh, State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.

Efforts are on to douse the flames, he added.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a forest camp in Dharampur in Kasauli in which 15 cottages were gutted, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
2
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022