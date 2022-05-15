Five youths feared drowned following attack by rival group: Police

Five youths were feared drowned in the Yamuna here on Sunday after they were attacked with bricks and stones by a rival group while taking bath in the river on Sunday, police said.

They said while five youths, in their early 20s, who were attacked, managed to swim to safety, five others were feared drowned and divers have been pressed into service to trace them.

Amid the scorching summer heat, a group of 10 youths had gone to take bath in the Yamuna when some other men from their rival group reached the river bank on motorcycles and began pelting stones and bricks at the youths bathing in the river, the police said.

The attackers also badly damaged the car of the youths who were taking the bath. Police reached the spot on being informed by people living near the river and launched the rescue operation.

Police sources said the attack appeared to be the result of enmity in a two-year-old case over an earlier fight between them.

Buria police station's SHO Lajja Ram said police have registered a case and further investigations were on.

