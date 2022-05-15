Left Menu

Five youths feared drowned following attack by rival group: Police

PTI | Yamunanagar | Updated: 15-05-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 22:47 IST
Five youths feared drowned following attack by rival group: Police
  • Country:
  • India

Five youths were feared drowned in the Yamuna here on Sunday after they were attacked with bricks and stones by a rival group while taking bath in the river on Sunday, police said.

They said while five youths, in their early 20s, who were attacked, managed to swim to safety, five others were feared drowned and divers have been pressed into service to trace them.

Amid the scorching summer heat, a group of 10 youths had gone to take bath in the Yamuna when some other men from their rival group reached the river bank on motorcycles and began pelting stones and bricks at the youths bathing in the river, the police said.

The attackers also badly damaged the car of the youths who were taking the bath. Police reached the spot on being informed by people living near the river and launched the rescue operation.

Police sources said the attack appeared to be the result of enmity in a two-year-old case over an earlier fight between them.

Buria police station's SHO Lajja Ram said police have registered a case and further investigations were on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
2
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022