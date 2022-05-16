Multiple people shot at California church, authorities say
Multiple people were shot at a church in Laguna Woods in Southern California, authorities said, adding that one person was detained in connection with the shooting. "Deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at a church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in Laguna Woods.
"Deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at a church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in Laguna Woods. Multiple victims have been shot. We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved," the office of the sheriff of Orange County, California said on Twitter.
