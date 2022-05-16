Left Menu

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex was trading points higher on Monday led by good buying support in Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, and Titan Company.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-05-2022 10:22 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 10:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex was trading points higher on Monday led by good buying support in Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, and Titan Company. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 518.57 points or 0.98 per cent higher at 53,312.19 points at 10.00 am.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 160.50 points or 1.02 per cent higher at 15,942.65 points. Tata Steel witnessed good buying support. It rallied 2.59 per cent to Rs 1,124.80.

IndusInd Bank surged 2.36 per cent to Rs 892.60. Titan Company rose 2.34 per cent to Rs 2,140.00. Meanwhile, UltraTech Cement slumped 2.31 per cent to Rs 6,056.70. Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell 1.03 per cent to Rs 3,883.20. (ANI)

