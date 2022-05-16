Left Menu

Dhani launches its first ever Big Indian Savings Sale with Tejasswi Prakash and Bharti Singh!

MUMBAI, India, May 14, 2022 PRNewswire -- Dhani App is running a week-long sale between 11th-18th May where customers can enjoy up to 70 OFF on Fashion, Electronics, Home Furnishing, Medicines More The sale includes special offers for new users of the Dhani app, including exciting offers on Earphones, Facewashes, Necklaces, etc at just 9

MUMBAI, India, May 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dhani App is running a week-long sale between 11th-18th May where customers can enjoy up to 70% OFF on Fashion, Electronics, Home Furnishing, Medicines & More! The sale includes special offers for new users of the Dhani app, including exciting offers on Earphones, Facewashes, Necklaces, etc at just ₹9! Dhani is also hosting specialty stores with ₹49, ₹99, ₹149 offers where users are getting more than 90% discount across multiple products.

Tejasswi Prakash & Bharti Singh are a few celebrities seen promoting the sale across social media along with Ayushmann Khurrana who has been promoting the usage on OneFreedom card during the sale period.

Customers can place their orders on the Dhani app or website with Free Home Delivery and Cash on Delivery facility available! About Dhani Loans and Services Limited Dhani Loans and Services Limited (DLSL), formerly Indiabulls Consumer Finance Limited is a non-deposit taking NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India and is a 100% subsidiary of Dhani Services Limited.

