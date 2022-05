BRIEF-Plus500 Sees FY EBITDA Significantly Ahead Of Current Market Expectations

Plus500 Ltd: * PLUS500 LTD - TRADING STATEMENT

* PLUS500 - TRADING IN Q2 2022 TO DATE HAS CONTINUED TO BE VERY STRONG, SUPPORTED BY CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS. * PLUS500 - HAS INCREASING CONFIDENCE AROUND GROUP'S PERFORMANCE FOR FY 2022

* PLUS500 - ANTICIPATES THAT PLUS500'S REVENUE AND EBITDA FOR THIS YEAR WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY AHEAD OF CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

