French transport minister to join hydrogen car maker Hopium

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-05-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 11:52 IST
French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari has been nominated to join the board of French hydrogen car maker Hopium, becoming the first minister in the outgoing French government to take a position in the private sector.

Hopium said in a statement its shareholders will vote on the proposed nomination at the June 20 shareholders meeting.

Following presidential elections last month, French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to appoint a new government in coming days or weeks.

