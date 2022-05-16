French transport minister to join hydrogen car maker Hopium

French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari has been nominated to join the board of French hydrogen car maker Hopium, becoming the first minister in the outgoing French government to take a position in the private sector.

Hopium said in a statement its shareholders will vote on the proposed nomination at the June 20 shareholders meeting.

Following presidential elections last month, French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to appoint a new government in coming days or weeks.

