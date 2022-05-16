Microland Foundation Renovates and Modernizes the Out-Patient Department of Government Lawley Hospital, Coonoor

BANGALORE, India, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland Foundation, a dedicated social development arm of Microland Limited, a provider of next-gen digital infrastructure to global businesses enabled the Renovation and Modernization of the state-of-the-art Out-Patient Department (OPD) of Government Lawley Hospital, Coonoor. This new OPD will now have a capacity to handle over 400 Out-Patients a day, reducing the need for citizens in the hilly Nilgiris region, to visit other government or private hospitals and medical facilities in Coimbatore/ Ooty for specialized care.

The OPD was inaugurated by Dr J. Radhakrishnan, IAS, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu along with Dr P Palaniswamy MS, Joint Director - Health Nilgiris District, Kalpana Kar, Trustee Microland Foundation and Rotary Club of the Nilgiris, Coonoor.

Dr C. A. Vishwanathan MS, Chief Medical Officer, Government Lawley Hospital, stated, ''The hospital has an important role as the First Referral Unit in providing emergency obstetrics care and neonatal care and is critical in bringing down the Maternal Mortality and Infant Mortality rates. The newly inaugurated OPD facility would accentuate the infrastructure and would form an important link between the sub-centres (SCs), Primary Health Centres (PHCs) on one end and the district hospital at the other end. The commute of residents would be shortened, having a facility nearby would add to their confidence of getting medical aid sooner and will considerably reduce the load on district hospitals.'' Dr J. Radhakrishnan IAS, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu, appreciated the unified vision of the Coonoor community to engage with Public-Private Partnership as a model for the up-gradation of public health and enhancing community wellbeing. ''An engaged community, varied partners working together towards a unified vision is a recipe for success. I applaud the efforts of the community of Coonoor and organizations like Microland who have led the way to demonstrate deep care for the patient and community-centric activity through its CSR efforts.'' Microland Foundation coordinating with the Rotary Club of the Nilgiris, Coonoor, enabled the up-gradation of this facility while ensuring the preservation of this heritage building. This partnership not only enabled the modernization of the OPD it also helped improve roof renovation, removal of ad hoc partitions, re-floor, repaint, and modernizing the interiors of the consulting cubicles and the toilets, which was executed in 60 days. ''The middle class and the poor tribal population in this region have waited long for convenient access to medical care. That wait has come to an end,'' said Dr Palaniswamy MS, Joint Director Health, Nilgiris District and further added on the various instances that the health care system has benefited from the capacity built to combat urgent healthcare emergencies. ''The COVID era has made us realize that addressing healthcare needs requires proactive, holistic planning and joint action. In the recent past, we have seen the government, the community, and various corporate donors, like Microland, plus several individual donors rise to the occasion and work together to build capacity. I am enthused and hope to see this model continue.'' The medium to the long-term goal of the Microland Foundation is to upgrade the hospital to provide comprehensive secondary health care and leverage Microland's expertise in digital to build a system to track and manage citizens' health status and generate actionable data. A tech-enabled patient care registration system will be created to work towards saturation of enlisting citizens for the Health Card. The people-centric approach would enhance the structural capacity of the health services. ''We focus on outreach health programs that reduce the discovery-delivery disconnect by bringing health education and health screening services directly to community members. The outreach services will provide closer surveillance of the population, improve the continuum of care, and make collecting, retrieving, and disseminating health information more efficient and comprehensive,'' said Kalpana Kar, Trustee, Microland Foundation. ''I am encouraged by our interaction with doctors and staff of The Government Lawley hospital over lunch today and knowing that we are united in realizing the vision of making Lawley a role model Taluk Hospital. A big thank you to them, only together we can work towards a better tomorrow.'' Continuing their great work, in the recent past, the Microland Foundation has also donated 2 dialysis machines to help set up a free dialysis facility at the Government Lawley Hospital where over 2,400 dialysis sessions have been conducted so far. Working under the Public-Private Partnership model, the Microland Foundation has been engaged in other successful medical projects in the region including donating a cardio neuro ambulance to the Kotagiri Medical Fellowship Hospital. These initiatives are aimed at delivering quality healthcare to 15,000 villagers in the hill region.

Expressing his joy on the occasion, Pradeep Kar, Founder, Chairman, and Managing Director of Microland, stated, ''The new OPD at the Government Lawley Hospital improves access, continuity of care, and disease prevention while reducing In-Patient Department (IPD) costs. The OPD facility, which will soon be digitally enabled, will become a lighthouse example in community health initiatives of the unified vision of the Coonoor community in engaging as a PPP model for up-gradation of public health in the region. The focused approach through the PPP model, together with working for a better tomorrow is aligned with the district vision to improve the infrastructure & provide state-of-the-art facilities.'' About Microland Foundation Microland Foundation has been established as a dedicated social development arm, forging meaningful partnerships to conceptualize and implement projects that solve society's most pressing problems around education, environment, employability, and health. A CSR Board of distinguished professionals brings deep cross-sectoral expertise and digital inventiveness along with dedicated employees of Microland championing initiatives to form an advantageous and conducive ecosystem for the Foundation's operations. We are dedicated to uplifting and empowering lives with a bottom-up and collaborative approach while promising long-term commitment to issues and sectors.

About Microland Microland's delivery of digital and ''Making Digital Happen'' allows technology to do more and intrude less. We make it easier for enterprises to adopt the Next-Gen Digital infrastructure. We enable this using our expertise in Cloud and Data Centers, Networks, Digital Workplace, Cybersecurity, and Industrial IoT— ensuring the embrace of brilliance is predictable, reliable, and stable. Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland has more than 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centres in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

