First flight in years takes off from Yemen's capital, Sanaa
PTI | Sanaa | Updated: 16-05-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 12:26 IST
- Country:
- Yemen
Yemen's Houthi rebels say the first commercial flight in six years has taken off Monday from the country's rebel-held capital.
The flight, carrying 137 passengers, is part of the U.N.-brokered, 60-day truce agreement that the internationally recognised government and the Houthi rebels struck last month.
The Yemen Airways flight is bound to Jordan's capital of Amman, according to Houthi-run media.
The truce, which went into effect on April 2, is the first nationwide cease-fire in Yemen in six years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amman
- Yemen
- Yemen Airways
- Houthi
- Jordan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN humanitarians say $4.3 billion is needed to halt ‘worsening’ Yemen crisis
Saudi-led coalition transfers scores of freed prisoners to Yemen
Saudi-led coalition says it has started transferring freed prisoners to Yemen
Suspected al-Qaida gunmen attack security headquarters in southern Yemen
Saudi-led coalition says it began transferring freed prisoners to Yemen