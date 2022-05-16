Left Menu

First flight in years takes off from Yemen's capital, Sanaa

PTI | Sanaa | Updated: 16-05-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 12:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Yemen

Yemen's Houthi rebels say the first commercial flight in six years has taken off Monday from the country's rebel-held capital.

The flight, carrying 137 passengers, is part of the U.N.-brokered, 60-day truce agreement that the internationally recognised government and the Houthi rebels struck last month.

The Yemen Airways flight is bound to Jordan's capital of Amman, according to Houthi-run media.

The truce, which went into effect on April 2, is the first nationwide cease-fire in Yemen in six years.

