Why We Chose VanGuard-Trading For Our Trading Decisions [2022]

VanGuard-Trading features in our top choices for brokerage platforms due to its client-centric approach.

Are You An Investor Or A Trader?

When we enter the online brokerage space, we need to decide what category of client we fall into.

An investor is someone who holds particular equity or other financial assets for a longer period of time in order to benefit collectively from a lumpsum price increase.

A trader, however, is someone who profits from small holding periods.

Once we make a decision about the type of client we are, we can best profit from the right type of broker.

VanGuard-Trading

Online brokerage house VanGuard-Trading is a global web trading platform. It operates across time zones 24/7 worldwide.

VanGuard-Trading makes it one of the great options for trading and investing. They are able to keep costs at a minimum and provide exceptional tools for investors and traders to manage their portfolios effectively.

VanGuard-Trading offers its services via the online browser and also an application tailored for mobile phones. This offers convenient access to trading spheres.

VanGuard-Trading has a reputation for continuously striving to improve its platforms over time to facilitate its clients. This means that with time, the user experience keeps getting better and better. Bug fixes and application updates are rolled out regularly to ensure smooth running of the platform.

VanGuard-Trading has recently introduced a feature to place un-invested client cash into money market funds, allowing the client an additional source of income.

Leverage Opportunities With VanGuard-Trading

One feature that offers tremendous profitability for the client is the ability to leverage. VanGuard-Trading has invested in a feature that allows its clients to seek up to 5 times leverage to the deposit. This means, growth in portfolio is possible even if the client does not possess the requisite funds.

Investor Education Via VanGuard-Trading

Whether you are a beginner or a pro, VanGuard-Trading has all the tools in place to ensure your trading journey reaps maximum benefits.

From providing training for ultimate use of its trading platform and features to providing educational guidance about best stocks to invest in, VanGuard-Trading has got you covered.

VanGuard-Trading Product Offering

Choose from a selection of traditional and digital products. Traditional product offerings include equity, options investing, foreign exchange pairings, commodity and energy CFDs (Contracts for Differences).

Digital products include cryptocurrencies and digital wallets.

Regulation

Being a global regulator, it is under compliance of all international financial trade laws. This makes it a safe and secure choice for investors. All sources of funds are verified before taking on new clients. Stringent policies are in place to prevent money laundering and illegal activities via its platform

Client Support

VanGuard-Trading prides itself on being an investor focused broker. This means, no matter what happens, the client always comes first.

They provide 24/7 access to their support platform. They can be reached via telephone, email or even web browser live chat option! Similarly, you can also log an enquiry via their web form.

Regardless of where you are geographically based, they are always online to help.

Downside

If VanGuard-Trading sounds too good to be true, there is a slight disadvantage of being with them. Although they tend to keep costs low, they do charge large amounts when it comes to withdrawing client profits.

However, there is a slight catch to it. If you withdraw small amounts, you incur a higher charge. Whereas if you withdraw large amounts, you incur a smaller charge. This makes it more sensible to withdraw large amounts in one go.

The Verdict

VanGuard-Trading's mobile application and web platform are a great consideration for investors and traders who are beginners. The technology employed makes it easier for clients to manage existing positions and open new ones.

It makes a compelling choice because its robust platform and customer support options are cost effective and not overwhelming. A range of product offerings ensure the client does not need to turn to any other brokerage house. Expanded learning opportunities take the client from beginner to advanced in the lowest possible time frame.

The web platform is definitely better compared to the mobile application since it has more features. However, if you are an advanced trader, the mobile application is enough to ensure a profitable trade.

Furthermore, they are competitive on pricing, attracting a stable client base to them.

VanGuard-Trading is in the trading space for the long haul.

