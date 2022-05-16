Left Menu

Sebi eases annual report dispatch rules for entities with listed non-convertible securities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 12:51 IST
Sebi eases annual report dispatch rules for entities with listed non-convertible securities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi has relaxed compliance rules for entities with listed non-convertible securities from dispatching physical copies of the annual report to the debenture holders till December-end.

The development comes after the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on May 5, extended the relaxations related to dispatching the physical copies of financial statements for the year 2022 till December 31, 2022.

Now, it has been decided to provide relaxation up till December 31, 2022, from the requirements of the Listing Regulations which prescribes that an entity, with listed non-convertible securities, shall send a hard copy of the statement to those holders of non-convertible securities, who have not registered their email address either with the listed entity or with any depository, Sebi said in a circular issued on Friday.

The new framework will come into force with immediate effect, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

Earlier, this relaxation was applicable till December 2021.

The markets regulator, last week, gave similar relaxations to listed companies from sending hard copies of annual reports to shareholders who have not registered their email addresses up till December 2022.

However, listed entities are required to send a hard copy of the full annual report to those shareholders who have requested the same.

Also, till December-end this year, Sebi has dispensed with the requirement for sending proxy forms in case of general meetings held in the electronic mode only.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022