Left Menu

Defensive stocks, weak China data drag UK shares lower

UK shares retreated on Monday on weakness in consumer staple and healthcare stocks, while poor data from China ignited fresh concerns about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index slipped 0.7% by 0712 GMT, with consumer company Unilever and drugmaker AstraZeneca being the biggest drags. The domestically focussed midcap index also dropped 0.7%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-05-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 12:57 IST
Defensive stocks, weak China data drag UK shares lower
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK shares retreated on Monday on weakness in consumer staple and healthcare stocks, while poor data from China ignited fresh concerns about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index slipped 0.7% by 0712 GMT, with consumer company Unilever and drugmaker AstraZeneca being the biggest drags.

The domestically focussed midcap index also dropped 0.7%. Keeping the global mood in check, data showed China's retail and factory activity fell sharply in April as wide COVID-19 lockdowns confined workers and consumers to their homes and severely disrupted supply chains.

European airline Ryanair slipped 4% after it said it was impossible to give a detailed forecast beyond hoping to return to "reasonable profitability" this year amid uncertainties over COVID-19 and the Ukraine war. Among gainers, Vodafone jumped 3.6% after United Arab Emirates-based telecoms group e& bought a 9.8% stake in the company for $4.4 billion.

British baker and fast food chain Greggs rose 2.6% as it reported a rise in first-quarter sales that was flattered by comparison with restricted trading conditions due to COVID-19 in the same period of 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022