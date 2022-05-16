The most decisive platform for the Indian woodworking, furniture and mattress manufacturing industry is set to create new benchmarks

BENGALURU, India, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 12th edition of INDIAWOOD (2nd - 6th June, 2022) organised by NuernbergMesse India will once again cement its position as the most relevant and important forum for the woodworking and furniture manufacturing Industry in India. With country pavilions from Germany, USA, Canada, Turkey, Malaysia, Finland, Estonia, Taiwan, Gabon amongst others, the five-day event will offer a comprehensive range of innovative products and provide information on the latest technological developments.

www.indiawood.com India's furniture market is expected to cross USD 27 billion by the end of the year 2025, making the furniture market in India a billion-dollar Industry. Factors contributing to the growth of India's furniture market include the middle-class population, rising disposable income, and an increasing number of urban households. With the recent entry of leading global players in India, the market share of the organized sector has been growing consistently. The industry has been increasingly adopting best practices when it comes to sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, and skilled resources.

With India poised to become the third largest global economy by 2030, the Government of India has identified the furniture industry as a key enabler to expand the reach of 'Make in India' goods across the globe. The furniture industry in India is a part of the home furnishing industry and occupies the largest share (~50% in 2019) in the home furnishing market. In FY2019, the Indian furniture market was valued at USD 12.6 billion and grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during 5 years before that. Furthermore, Indian furniture exports witnessed an astounding growth rate of 222% in 2021-2022 compared to 2013-2014, thus proving the competency of 'Made in India' products in global markets. Clearly these statistics augur well for the event.

Sivakumar Venugopal, Group Director, Member of the Management Board, NuernbergMesse India, is confident about the future of the woodworking and furniture manufacturing Industry, ''INDIAWOOD has been growing significantly over the last few years, in sync with the growth of the industry and 2022 will be an important milestone for the event. The event assumes an even enhanced significance in present times and will emerge as an effective forum for networking, business generation and observing latest trends and innovations. Together with our exhibitors and partners, we are confident of delivering an event on par with international standards, as in the past years.'' Juergen Koeppel, President, EUMABOIS (European Federation of Woodworking Machinery Manufacturers) is upbeat about the potential of the market. He further adds, ''India enjoys a favorable position as a market leader with tremendous future possibilities. We invite the woodworking community to make optimal use of this opportunity to re-connect with Industry Peers and re-experience live exhibitions. Look forward to seeing you at INDIAWOOD 2022.'' By focusing on the latest trends in carpentry, skilling, innovation, automation and digitalization, INDIAWOOD aims to drive Indian furniture manufacturing and woodworking industry and establish India as one of the top manufacturing destinations in the region.

Spread over 65,000 sq. meters plus area with 5 dedicated themed halls, the event is expected to attract a record number of visitors.

Visitors from all quarters including furniture manufacturers, kitchen manufacturers, saw millers, board manufacturers, fittings and component manufactures, traders, architects, builders and interior designers can look forward to the latest in technologies, materials and innovations over the five-day event. The show as a knowledge sharing forum, INDIAWOOD will feature multiple seminars on latest trends and innovations organised by leading Industry associations as well as Skill development programs organised by the Furniture & Fittings Skill Council of India.

'Wood in Architecture and Design (WAD)', one-day conference, to be held on the 3rd of June, will aim to bring the traditionalists and the modernists on a common platform to explore the versatility, durability and application of wood in architecture and design. The event is expected to attract Architects, Structural Engineers, Designers and Mass-Timber manufacturers amongst others. Leading domain experts of renown and repute will present interesting case studies and discuss in detail about the application of wood as a construction material.

www.w-a-d.in Speaking on the occasion, Sonia Prashar, Managing Director and Chairperson of the Board, NuernbergMesse India, said, ''As India strives to become a manufacturing hub for the world, key initiatives, such as 'Make in India' and 'Vocal for Local', have played a huge role in terms of giving a boost to the manufacturing sector, including furniture manufacture. In current times as the demand for furniture continues to increase, we are confident that the platform of INDIAWOOD will succeed in providing the relevant technologies and solutions to meet the demands of this sector.'' Highlights • Unprecedented participation from leading Industry players • Latest Products, Innovation and new technologies on display • Understanding India's global role in the post-pandemic supply chain ecosystem • New concurrent platform launched 'Wood in Architecture and Design (WAD)', will explore the versatility and durability of wood in the construction Industry Prashar further adds, ''INDIA MATTRESSTECH + UPHOLSTERY SUPPLIES EXPO (IME), International Trade Fair for Mattress and Upholstery Production Technology, Machinery, Supplies, Production Tools and Accessories, held concurrently from 2nd - 5th June at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre will welcome several new brands and have the latest cutting-edge technology on display. NuernbergMesse India is looking forward welcoming all the stakeholders of this rapidly evolving and growing industry.'' www.indiamattresstechexpo.com About NuernbergMesse India NuernbergMesse is one of the 15 largest trade fair companies in the world. Its portfolio covers around 120 national and international trade fairs and congresses at the Nuernberg location and worldwide. It is the people, their ideas and products, which have made NürnbergMesse a globally successful trade fair company. Every year, about 35,000 exhibitors (international share: 44%) and up to 1.5 million visitors (international share of trade visitors: 26%) participate in the own, partner and guest events of the NürnbergMesse Group, which is present with subsidiaries in China, North America, Brazil, Italy, India, Austria and Greece (Forum S.A). Worldwide, the NürnbergMesse Group has a network of about 51 representative agencies which are active in over 116 countries. As the Indian representative for the NürnbergMesse Group we assist and support Indian companies in expanding their business into global markets and international companies into the Indian market.

Contact for Exhibition: Team INDIAWOOD Partha Pran Bhagawati Senior Manager - Projects Direct line: +91-80-46748884 Email: Parthapran.bhagawati@nm-india.com Belliappa. M.K Senior Manager - Projects Direct line: +91-80-46748883 Email: belliappa.mk@nm-india.com Team INDIA MATTRESSTECH EXPO Kalyan Vedanth Asst. Director - Projects Direct line: +91-80-46748886 Email: kalyan.vedanth@nm-india.com Mariam Jan Asst. Manager - Projects Direct line: +91-80-46748890 Email: mariam.jan@nm-india.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1818354/IndiaWood_IME.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1818353/IndiaWood_IME_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)