THE LEELA PALACES, HOTELS AND RESORTS EMBARKS ON A JOURNEY OF HOLISTIC WELLBEING WITH 'AUJASYA BY THE LEELA'

Built around the 2Rs of Wellbeing, Restore and Renew, the program focuses on healthy eating and mindfulness MUMBAI, India, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts today announced the launch of their signature wellness programme - Aujasya by The Leela aimed at redefining the road to holistic wellbeing. A unique blend inspired by traditional and modern practices, Aujasya by The Leela encompasses a collection of authentic experiences that build vivacity and promote the vigour of life, built around the 2Rs of Wellbeing – Restore (Food) and Renew (Mindfulness). Taking origin from the Sanskrit word, Aujasya - translated as beneficial to strengthening vitality or energy, this initiative will truly allow guests to embrace an enriching and healthy lifestyle.

The brand has launched the first pillar, Restore (Food), in collaboration with renowned nutritionist and food consultant, Dr. Ankita Jalori. The Leela has re-imagined culinary experiences across the country by improving the nutritional profile of food menus and offering healthy alternatives. Executive Chef, Simran Singh Thapar at The Leela Palace Udaipur and Chef Rishabh Anand at The Leela Palace New Delhi along with their culinary teams across the country have thoughtfully curated menus to achieve the right balance between health needs and gastronomic expectations by focusing on millets, lean proteins, low-fat dairy and whole grains.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts said, ''Challenges of the contemporary world and our fast-paced lifestyles often pose a disruption for our overall health. With Aujasya by The Leela, we are embarking on a lifelong commitment to holistic wellbeing. Our first step with Dr. Jalori has paved the way for a renewed take on food and nutrition. Her expertise in the field combined with her unmatched experience has enabled us to brew signature dishes with a renewed nutritional focus. We are delighted to begin this journey on such a meaningful note and will soon expand our wellbeing offering as we build on the concept of the 2Rs of Wellbeing with a signature touch of The Leela, while staying true to our brand ethos of placing the guest at the centre of everything we do.'' Dr. Ankita Jalori, Food and Nutrition Consultant said, ''Having worked in the nutrition and food industry for over 20 years, I am delighted to work with The Leela on conceptualizing Aujasya by The Leela. Today people have become more aware and conscious of their wellbeing. Balancing nutrition with taste can be quite a challenge. My science and knowledge and the skill and creativity of the Chefs at The Leela have come together to create this unique brand program for The Leela and I am thrilled to be a part of this wholesome project and look forward to its growth and expansion.'' Aujasya by The Leela food menu includes wholesome and well-balanced dishes that take into account nutritional values and food synergies. The exciting menu includes dishes like Pearl Millet Pessaratu made with fiber and iron packed bajra; fermented Sorghum Rava Idli; calcium and protein rich Sattu Paratha; Spinach And Himalayan Millet Risotto combining the immunity-boosting power of spinach and Himalayan millets; Raw Jackfruit Masala Curry with nutrient dense Khapli wheat flatbreads satisfying a curry craving the healthy way; gluten free and antioxidant rich Quinoa Biryani; antioxidant rich Ginger Millet Bread and Butter Pudding; Ragi Payasam and Millet Pancakes and many more interesting dishes. (View menu: Breakfast | A la carte, | A la carte) Aujasya by The Leela doesn't stop at food alone. The brand will continue to develop the wellness initiative to be a visible and essential offering in all aspects of service, wellness experiences, mindfulness and beyond. Through this unique program, The Leela is committing to curating experiences that resonate with the evolving needs of today's discerning luxury traveler.

Watch video: https://youtu.be/UTavUyat8mY About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts Headquartered in Mumbai, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is owned by a Brookfield Asset Management-sponsored private real estate fund and operates eleven award-winning properties in major cities and leisure destinations across India. These include the flagship hotel in the capital city of New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Udaipur, Jaipur, Gurugram, East Delhi, Goa, Mumbai and Gandhinagar. The Leela celebrates each hotel through its unique location, art, culture and cuisine with thoughtful services, celebratory rituals and immersive experiences. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts was voted the World's Best Hotel Brand twice in a row by Travel + Leisure, USA, World's Best Awards Survey, 2020 and 2021. The brand is well poised to embrace the next phase in its growth trajectory with upcoming projects which include leisure resorts in Kovalam and Ashtamudi. An epitome of true Indian luxury hospitality, The Leela is committed to providing guests with unforgettable stays in settings that capture the essence of India. The brand has a marketing alliance with US-based Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance.

