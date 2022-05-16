Four tourists killed, three injured in Himachal
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 16-05-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 14:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Four tourists were killed and three others injured when their vehicle fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday, police said.
The accident took place near the Ghiagi area on Banjar-Jalori-Jot road, they added.
The three injured passengers -- two women and a man -- were admitted to a hospital, police said.
Identities of the deceased tourists have not been ascertained yet, they said.
The vehicle, an SUV, involved in the accident was bearing a Delhi registration number, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal Pradesh's
- Ghiagi
- Delhi
- Kullu
Advertisement