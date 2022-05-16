Left Menu

Gold futures gain on fresh bets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 14:50 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Gold prices on Monday increased by Rs 147 to Rs 50,020 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 147 or 0.29 percent at Rs 50,020 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 6,923 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.06 percent lower at USD 1,807.10 per ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

