Woman judge killed in road accident, three others injured

A woman judge was killed and three others were grievously injured in a head-on collision between a car and a jeep in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near Jalwali village on the Bikaner-Khajuwala highway when the private car of Additional District Judge Saroj Chaudhary collided head-on with the jeep of assistant engineer in irrigation department Shankar Lal, they said.

Chaudhary, posted in Anupgarh, died on the spot whereas drivers of both the vehicles were grievously injured in the accident, Jamar SHO Pawan Kumar said. He said the injured were rushed to PBM Hospital, Bikaner, while the body of the judge has been kept at the hospital mortuary.

The accident caused a long jam on the highway, which was later cleared, the police said.

