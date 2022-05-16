Ukraine signs agreement with Japan on $100 million loan
Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 15:03 IST
Ukraine and Japan have signed an agreement on a $100 million loan intended primarily to help support vulnerable people in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, the Ukrainian finance ministry said on Monday.
It said the loan was for 30 years and included a grace period of 10 years.
