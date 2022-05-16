Left Menu

Ryanair's O'Leary to Boeing: management should step up or ship out

Ryanair Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said Boeing's management needed to step up and deliver aircraft or make way for a new team in light of the aircraft maker's issues with delivering planes to the airline group.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-05-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 15:36 IST
Ryanair's O'Leary to Boeing: management should step up or ship out
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ryanair Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said Boeing's management needed to step up and deliver aircraft or make way for a new team in light of the aircraft maker's issues with delivering planes to the airline group. O'Leary said that Ryanair was a willing customer for Boeing but could turn to the second-hand leasing market to source more aircraft unless Boeing stepped up with some additional orders, adding that "at the moment, we think the Boeing management is running around like headless chickens."

"Boeing need a management reboot in Seattle and either the existing management needs to up its game or they need to change the existing management," O'Leary told an analyst call. "We're very happy to work with existing management but they need to bloody well improve on what they've been doing delivering to us over the last 12 months."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022