Left Menu

Auto-rickshaws in Gautam Buddh Nagar told to fix meter, end arbitrary fares

According to transport department officials, it is mandatory for auto-rickshaws to have meters and have uniformity in charges, like it happens in Delhi.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-05-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 15:39 IST
Auto-rickshaws in Gautam Buddh Nagar told to fix meter, end arbitrary fares
  • Country:
  • India

Auto-rickshaws without meters will not be allowed to ply on Noida and Greater Noida roads in a bid by the Gautam Buddh Nagar transport department to stop them from charging arbitrary fares from passengers, officials said.

Besides meter, fitness certificate will also be mandatory for auto-rickshaws to ply in the twin-cities of the western Uttar Pradesh district adjoining Delhi, they said.

The directives for this had come last week during a meeting chaired by District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj in which Assistant Regional Transport Officer (Administration) A K Pandey, ARTO (Enforcement) Prashant Tiwari, among others, were also present.

On May 13, a meeting was called in at the ARTO office with Auto Union president Lal Babu and other office-bearers of their association to discuss the issue, Pandey said.

''During the meeting, it was discussed that the operation of auto-rickshaws without meters would be prohibited. There will be a ban on auto-rickshaws that do not have fitness certificates and auto-rickshaws charging arbitrary fares from passengers in the district have to be stopped,'' the officer said.

''After the discussion, union officials and drivers demanded a week's time and it was assured that within a week the faulty meters would be rectified and those with expired fitness certificates will get it from the ARTO office,'' Pandey said.

Along with this, the auto drivers who are charging arbitrary fare from the passengers will be alerted about stopping this practice, he said.

The transport department expected cooperation from the Auto Union but in the event of failure to comply with the instructions, necessary legal action would be taken against erring auto-rickshaws and their drivers or owners with support of the police, the ARTO said. According to transport department officials, it is mandatory for auto-rickshaws to have meters and have uniformity in charges, like it happens in Delhi. However, over the years, the meter has gone out of practice despite no government order allowing auto-rickshaws to do so, an official told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022