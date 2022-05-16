MUM OILSEEDS PRICES

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 16:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

MUMBAI, MAY 16 ( PTI ) OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1640.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 1830.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 1890.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 1620.00 Refined Palm Oil 1570.00 Soyabean Ref. 1570.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1570.00 Rapeseed Exp. 1540.00 Copra white 1500.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran 1400.00 Linseed 1580.00 Castor Comm. 1540.00 F.S.G. 1550.00 F.S.G.Kandla 1530.00 Mowra - Neem - Karanji - DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 35000.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed 36500.00 Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 25500.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% - Castor Extr. 54522.00 OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 8200.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 8750.00 Gr. Javas 60/70 9850.00 Gr Javas 70/80 8850.00 Gr.Javas 80/90 9350.00 Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 5500.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 10000.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 9800.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 9400.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 9100.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 8800.00 Sunflower Seed 6800.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 8400.00 Castorseed Bombay 7550.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - All above rates are net of GST.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

