Avenue Supermarts shares rally over 10 pc after Q4 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 17:32 IST
Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, on Monday rallied over 10 per cent after the company reported a 3.11 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March.

The stock jumped 10.14 per cent to settle at Rs 3,562.90 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 11.90 per cent to Rs 3,620.

At the NSE, it rallied 10.35 per cent to end at Rs 3,565 apiece.

Avenue Supermarts on Saturday reported a 3.11 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 426.75 crore for the fourth quarter ended March.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 413.87 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Avenue Supermarts said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 18.55 per cent to Rs 8,786.45 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 7,411.68 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.

