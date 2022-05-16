Journalist turned entrepreneur Pallavi Goorha Kashyup celebrates 10 successful years of PG Communication

New Delhi (India), May 16 (ANI/PNN): The growth of Public Relations in India has been outstanding since its inception. PG Communication among India's largest and fastest growing Integrated Communication and PR advisory company celebrated 10 successful years. Currently operating in more than 100 + cities in India also have an extensive presence cross border in USA, Dubai and UK. PG Communication unveiled its new logo which stands for "Developing strategies together to achieve excellence". To celebrate its success in full swing PG Communication also launched its digital arm "PG Digital", which will be highly focussed on digital marketing. The core offerings by PG Digital will have services like Social Media Marketing, Search Engine Optimization, Influencer Marketing, Logo designing, Content Marketing, Website designing, Lead generation, E-Mail marketing, Strategy and Planning, Paid Advertising, Branding etc. A dedicated team of digital marketers to accelerate digital transformation.

Commenting on the completion of 10 years, Pallavi Goorha Kashyup, Founder and CEO at PG Communication said, "The 10-year long journey wouldn't have been possible without the enduring support of our clients, media experts, and, most importantly, our wonderful team of dedicated professionals. PG Digital is a part of our commitment to adding value to our clients through diversification of our offerings in line with the constantly evolving landscape. Each customer is presented with a customized and creative strategy to suit their needs the best. We never shy away to think differently and innovatively. The new clients that get added regularly to PG Communication family are usually through referrals which reflect that our existing clients are happy with our service." New age illusionist Rahul Kharbanda the man behind all the magic acts of Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re, unveiled the new logo of PG Communication through his magic act. Commenting on the 10 years success of PG Communication, Rahul Kharbanda, said, "It was an amazing evening with lovely audience. Heartiest congratulations to PG Communication team for completing a decade of successful service in the Public Relations."

In its decade-long journey, PG Communication has been successfully catering to a diverse clientele, including big Corporates, Lifestyle, Start-ups, IT, Education, Entertainment, Real Estate, Healthcare/Pharma, Wellness and Nutrition, Hospitality, Fintech, Advertising and Marketing, Hospitality and many more. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)