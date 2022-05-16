SuperBot clocks 85% year-on-year growth

SuperBot, an AI-powered voice agent and a SaaS-based product by PinnacleWorks, announced that it has hit a milestone of 250 clients and registered an 85 per cent year-on-year revenue growth.

The brand has been providing AI (Artificial Intelligence) based voice agent cutting across major industries including education and healthcare, according to a statement.

Currently, the maximum traction is from the education sector with a 70 per cent contribution, followed by healthcare with 30 per cent, it added.

''SuperBot, an intelligent, AI-powered voice agent and a SaaS (Software as a Service) based product by PinnacleWorks has announced reaching the milestone of 250 clients and clocking a year-on-year growth figure of 85 per cent in terms of revenue,'' the statement said.

As many as 15 new clients were added within the last quarter of fiscal 2021-22.

The technology-first company plans to spread its wings further in the healthcare sector this financial year, and hopes to add 50 plus clients in the first quarter of fiscal 2022-23.

''We took the innovation in AI a step ahead with the creation of SuperBot ... This is going to grow exponentially, and as we penetrate deeper in the market, we will achieve a clearer distinction,'' Sarvagya Mishra, Co-Founder and Director of SuperBot (PinnacleWorks) said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)