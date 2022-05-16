Chief Minister Pramod Sawant honoured the participants at the Iced a than 2022 Conference and Awards

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 16 (ANI/PNN): Iced a Than 2022, a three day mega event for Doctors, Dentists, Dermatologists, Surgeons, concluded with Award Night. The Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, Member of Parliament Dr Thol Thirumavalvan, Singer Hemasar Desai, Dr VK Swamy, Director, Iced-a-thon felicitated the winners on the occasion. The three-day Iced A Than 2022 conference and workshop was inaugurated by Dr Thol Thirumavalavan, Member of Parliament. Dr Thol Thirumavalavan is active in promoting forensics and forensic odontology as one of the emerging disciplines. He also mentioned this in his speech in Parliament. The keynote speakers in the program were Dr VK Swami, Nisha Sharma, Prof Guna Chandran, Dr V Murugadoss, Dr Ejaz Pasha KM, Dr Chahal, Dr Vidya Hari Iyer, Dr Akshata Shetty, Dr Arun Srinivasan, Dr Shorya Sharma, Dr VR Ravi, Dr Milli was Arpan Shaw, Dr Kanchan K Mishra, Dr Prashant Tripathi.

Iced A Than--first of its kind, proved to be a successful conference on emerging topics such as Forensic Odontology, Medico-Legal & Emergency & Jurisprudence, Facial Aesthetics, Cosmetology, Trichology, Implantology, Laserology, Stemcell, Regenerative Medicine and Oncology. Congratulations for the award night were Dr Ashwin Hiremath, Dr Pranav Raja Gopal, Dr Monogana Kolli, Dr Gayatri Rao Kontham, Dr Church Allwyn Raj, Dr Saurabh Parjane, Dr Kajol Borge, Dr Rani Priya, Dr Shweta Kongi, Dr Noel Francis, Dr Shobha, Dr Dheeraj Naik, Dr Monisha, Dr Vignesh Sharma, Dr Abdul Rahim Akbar, Dr Willam John, Dr Shubhangi V Arya, Dr Gitapriya, Dr Neelima Reddy, Dr Ramu K, Dr Rokesh Kanna, Dr Hariharan, Dr Nandita Annad Kumar, Dr Niranjan Chakraborty, Dr Srinath, Dr Kalpana, Dr Akil Parvil Subramaniam, Dr Vidya Hari Iyer, Dr Anurag Rana, Dr Shraddha Sharma, Dr Jai Chamle, Dr Neha Yadav, Dr Kapil Sharma, Dr Lovlina, Dr Naidu, Dr Mohd. Jasoor, Dr Ajins, Dr Athira, Dr Arnav Malhotra, Dr Sanjay Malhotra, Dr Arshiya Merchant, Dr Yasuratnam. Duddu, Dr Mounika D, Dr K Akhilesh, Dr Harish Waran, Dr Sangeet Stephen, Dr Vinodini, Dr Hari Haran, Dr Muhammad Jasoor, Dr Kahkashan Jabeen, Dr K Abhirami, Dr Prashant Tripathi, Dr Pooja Tripathi, Dr . Jai Kumar Chamle, Dr Chetan Sharma, Dr Nida Syed, Dr Ms. Madhushree, Dr Penaganti Sinhadri Naidu, Dr Saravan Kumar, Dr Sheikh Asiya Sultana, JKKN Dental College, Dr Sajid T. Hussain, Dr Sunaina Kumar was awarded for various categories for various achievements in medical service to Manipal.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that "First of all, I want to congratulate the doctor who came to Goa from all over the country, you came from different parts of the country and attended the conference for three days. You all shared something with each other. New learned and shared. I congratulate the entire team for making the entire event a success. Dr VK Swamy, Director, Iced A thon, the main organizer of the event said that Iced A thon turned out to be a very successful event. We respect all those people who have come from all over the country. Singer Hemasar Desai made the evening of the event very special with his popular song and made Iced A Than 2022 an unforgettable event.

