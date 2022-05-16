Fittr motivates users to #RuknaNahi, announces 16th Edition of its Flagship Transformation Challenge

New Delhi [India] May 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): FITTR is a judgement-free digitally enabled platform that empowers individuals to adopt a sustainable lifestyle for lifelong fitness transformations for achieving their dream physique. In line with this vision, Fittr, one of the world's largest online fitness and nutrition platforms and communities, today kicked off the 16th edition of its flagship Transformation Challenge (TC). After, 15 successful editions of this challenge, with 2 lac+ participants across the globe, the 16th edition is back on popular public demand basis a poll conducted within the 3Mn+ strong Fittr community. Fitness is a journey and not a destination, and with TC16, Fittr creates yet another opportunity for individuals from diverse backgrounds to stay committed, motivated and on-track. The newly launched hashtag #RuknaNahi is symbolic the brand's focus consistency and commitment.

The thrilling 12-week challenge will commence on May 16, 2022 (registration opened on May 9) and is being hosted exclusively on the Fittr app with an intent to promote a healthier lifestyle to build a fitter India. The TC 16 will conclude on August 7, 2022 and winners will be announced on August 20, 2022. TC 16 will evaluate participants across 5 categories including individual (Men and Women- 18+ yrs), Partner (18+ yrs), Specially Abled (18+ yrs) Senior Category (50+ yrs). The winners of this challenge stand a chance to win cash rewards worth INR 30 lacs across categories. The Individual category is further classified into male and female, with each winner receiving INR 4 lacs. While winners of the Partner and Senior Citizen categories will receive INR 2 lacs each and the Specially abled category winner will take home INR 1 Lac and the runner up will get INR 50K.

Commenting on the launch, Jitendra Chouksey, Founder and CEO, Fittr said, "The transformation challenge was conceived with the idea to promote understanding of the nuances of fitness, nutrition, exercise and to highlight how fitness is a lifestyle and a journey. A goal oriented and milestone driven challenge keeps people motivated and promotes consistency. Through the past 15 editions, we have received a thunderous response and the TCs have impacted over 2 Lac lives. TC16 is no different and we are thrilled to launch this edition with the hashtag #RuknaNahi. As COVID 19 restrictions ease off and people resume the normal work and social life, it is imperative that they do not dial down the focus on health and fitness. With this challenge, we want to give every individual the opportunity to stay on-track and encourage them to get fit and lead a healthy life. #RuknaNahi intends to push people out of their comfort zone and become a healthier version of themselves. With each new edition of Fittr's transformation challenge, our belief to help people lead a healthy lifestyle gets reaffirmed. TC16 is yet another opportunity for people to challenge their limits and get fit." As part of the challenge, each participant is required to upload a video every week to showcase their week-on-week progress, as per the guidelines. Winners from Fittr's Transformation Challenge 15 which concluded on April 21, 2022, showcased this spirit and exhibited the true power of resilience and consistency. The participants are evaluated on multiple factors such as muscle gain, fat loss, overall conditioning and consistency from the past transformation challenges. A panel of judges who are experts in the domain of Fitness &Nutrition, and have been INFS (Institute of Nutrition and Fitness Sciences) scholars themselves will evaluate the journey to declare the winner for TC 16.

The next stage of the selection criteria includes selecting top 100 followed by shortlisting the top 10 contenders. At the final stage, a poll is conducted in the community of 6,40,000+ people, where the top 10 challengers are given votes (separately for male and female) which holds 50 per cent of the weightage, the other 50 per cent weightage was given to the score by the expert judges. Consistency can be a challenge for many, at Fittr, we understand that and therefore provide support to the challengers by organising knowledge led webinars for 12 weeks with a structured approach. These webinars are going to be led by the co-founder of the community and our Elite coach Bala Krishna Reddy. They not only cover the science-based methodologies of how to get fit but also covers the behaviour aspects such as how to stay motivated throughout the journey.

