Russia says agreement reached to evacuate wounded Ukrainian soldiers from Azovstal -- agencies
Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 18:40 IST
Russia's defence ministry said on Monday that an agreement had been reached to transport wounded Ukrainian soldiers out of the besieged Azovstal steel works in Mariupol to a medical facility in the Russian-controlled town of Novoazovsk, Russian news agencies reported.
They said a humanitarian corridor had been opened for that purpose.
