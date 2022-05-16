Left Menu

MP: 2 children, 2 women dead, 15 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Betul

PTI | Betul | Updated: 16-05-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 18:58 IST
MP: 2 children, 2 women dead, 15 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Betul
  • Country:
  • India

Two children and two women were killed and at least 15 persons were injured when their tractor-trolley overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Kheri village under Chicholi police station limits, some 60 kilometres from the district headquarters, late on Sunday night, an official said.

Chicholi Police Station in-charge Ajay Soni said 30 people were returning in the trolley from a religious place when the vehicle overturned.

''They had gone to a religious place after purchasing a new tractor-trolley. The deceased were identified as Kala Salame (63), Shanti Salame (28), a four-year-old boy and six-year-old girl. The injured are being treated in Bhimpur Community Health Centre,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022