Left Menu

'Bambi bucket operation' by IAF, rains help contain forest fire near HP's Kasauli Air Force Station

The IAF conducted a Bambi bucket operation to douse the fire, State Disaster Management Authority Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.Rains in the area also played an important role in controlling the fire, he said.A Bambi bucket is a collapsible bucket that is suspended from a helicopter and used to collect and dump water or fire-retardant chemicals onto flames.The three firemen who were injured on Sunday were shifted to PGIMER, Chandigarh for treatment.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 16-05-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 19:05 IST
'Bambi bucket operation' by IAF, rains help contain forest fire near HP's Kasauli Air Force Station
  • Country:
  • India

A 'Bambi bucket operation' by the Indian Air Force and subsequent rains on Monday helped contain a forest fire near Kasauli Air Force Station in Himachal Pradesh, an official said.

The fire broke out on Sunday. Three firemen were injured fighting the blaze.

The forest fire is under control. The IAF conducted a 'Bambi bucket operation' to douse the fire, State Disaster Management Authority Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.

Rains in the area also played an important role in controlling the fire, he said.

A Bambi bucket is a collapsible bucket that is suspended from a helicopter and used to collect and dump water or fire-retardant chemicals onto flames.

The three firemen who were injured on Sunday were shifted to PGIMER, Chandigarh for treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022