Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours: DEL49 BIZ-PAWAN HANS-SALE Govt puts Pawan Hans sale on hold over NCLT order against winning consortium member New Delhi: The government has put on hold the sale of Pawan Hans as it is legally examining an NCLT order against Almas Global, which is part of the winning consortium, an official said on Monday. DEL40 BIZ-LD-STOCKS Sensex, Nifty end six-day fall as banking, auto shares advance Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended their six-day losing run on Monday on the back of buying in banking, auto and power stocks amid mixed trends in global equities.

DEL25 BIZ-BIOLOGICAL E-PRICE Biological E. cuts price of its COVID-19 vaccine to Rs 250 per dose New Delhi: Pharmaceuticals firm Biological E. Ltd (BE) on Monday said it has reduced the price of its COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax to Rs 250 from Rs 840 a dose, inclusive of GST, for private vaccination centres.

DEL39 BIZ-NEPAL-SJVN SJVN to develop hydel 490 MW Arun-4 power project worth Rs 4,900 crore in Nepal New Delhi: State-owned SJVN Ltd will develop another hydro power project Arun-4 worth Rs 4,900 crore in Nepal.

DEL14 BIZ-ATF-PRICE-HIKE ATF price hiked by 5.3 pc, 10th increase this year New Delhi: Jet fuel prices on Monday were hiked by a steep 5.3 per cent - the tenth straight increase this year -- to an all-time high, in line with a surge in global energy prices.

DEL15 BIZ-CNG-PRICE-HIKE CNG price hiked by Rs 2 per kg New Delhi: The price of CNG in the national capital has been hiked by Rs 2 per kg, the 12th increase in rates in just over two months.

DCM25 BIZ-HEROMOTOCORP-GROWTH Hero MotoCorp expects two-wheeler industry to see double-digit growth in FY2023 New Delhi: The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp expects the two-wheeler industry to bounce back in the current fiscal with economic activity picking up and high grain prices augmenting rural incomes.

DCM38 BIZ-ADANI-CEMENT-OPEN-OFFER Adani offers to acquire 26% of Ambuja Cements and ACC from open market New Delhi: A day after announcing USD 10.5 billion deal to acquire Holcim's India business, the Adani family has made an open offer to acquire a 26 per cent stake each in its two listed companies Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd from public shareholders.

DCM47 BIZ-CANARA BANK-GROWTH Canara Bank eyes 8-10 pc loan growth; rise in corporate credit this fiscal Mumbai: State-owned Canara Bank is expecting an 8-10 per cent growth in advances as well as a healthy double-digit rise in corporate loan portfolio in the current financial year, its Managing Director and CEO L V Prabhakar said on Monday.

DCM23 BIZ-INFLATION-ECONOMISTS Inflation increase due to war impact; RBI may hike rates by 75 bps by August: SBI Economists Mumbai: At least 59 per cent of the accelerated inflation is attributable to the impact of the geopolitical conflict triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, economists at SBI said on Monday.

DEL45 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold declines Rs 46 amid weak global trends New Delhi: Gold prices dipped by Rs 46 to Rs 49,754 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday in line with global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

