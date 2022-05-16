Private insurer PNB MetLife India Insurance Co on Monday launched a dental health insurance plan.

This is the first insurance plan in India that covers fixed-benefit outpatient expenses and provides financial assistance with costs related to overall dental health, the company said in a statement. This launch reinforces PNB MetLife leadership in the industry with this one-of-a-kind, standalone, dental health insurance plan that covers major dental procedures without the hassles of hospitalisation, it said.

PNB MetLife's new Dental Care Plan will help customers manage their dental health and ensure they do not have to dive into their savings or reduce their essential spending in order to make space for dental treatment.

To provide convenience to its customers, PNB MetLife has tied up with more than 340 dental clinics, it added. *** Capital Small Finance Bank profit jumps by 54 pc to Rs 63 cr in FY 2022 * Capital Small Finance Bank on Monday reported 54 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 63 crore for the financial year ended March 2022.

The bank had earned a profit of Rs 41 crore in the previous fiscal.

Total income increased by 13.5 per cent to Rs 632 crore in FY 2022 as compared to Rs 557 crore in the last fiscal, Jalandhar-based bank said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)