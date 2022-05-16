Left Menu

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma reports Q4 net loss at Rs 55 cr

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported a Rs 55 crore consolidated net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 19:36 IST
GlaxoSmithKline Pharma reports Q4 net loss at Rs 55 cr
  • Country:
  • India

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported a Rs 55 crore consolidated net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter. The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 4 crore for the January-March quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 810 crore for the fourth quarter compared to Rs 744 crore in the year-ago period, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company posted a consolidated net profit from continuing operations at Rs 381 crore against Rs 287 in FY21.

Revenue from operation last fiscal increased to Rs 3,278 crore from Rs 2,926 crore in 2020-21.

''During the year, our general medicines portfolio continued to gain market share in their respective categories. Our execution focus on key brands helped us revitalise growth, particularly in the anti-infectives, dermatology and pain segments,'' GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Sridhar Venkatesh said.

While the company's vaccines business was impacted due to low vaccination rates, many of the key brands gained share in a declining market, fuelled by disciplined execution, he added.

''We continue to maintain market leadership in the private vaccines market,'' Venkatesh noted.

During the quarter, the company concluded the transfer of Iodex and Ostocalcium brands to GlaxoSmithKline Asia, as part of GSK plc's plans to create two world-class companies in pharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare, he stated.

The company said its board recommended a dividend of Rs 90 per share, including a special dividend of Rs 60 per share of the face value of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022