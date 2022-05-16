EU and UK need to remain in discussion over N.Ireland protocol -Michel

The British government should remain in discussion with the European Union about the Northern Ireland protocol agreement, instead of unilaterally deciding to scrap it, European Council President Charles Michel said on Monday. "The only way forward on Protocol is engagement between EU an d UK", Michel said in a tweet following a discussion with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

"Any unilateral action by Great Britain on Protocol - which would undermine its international legal obligations - clearly (is) not welcome, all the more so in these difficult geopolitical times."

