Paytm to apply for new general insurance licence

Paytm lnsuretech Private Limited, an associate company of One97 Communications, has said it will not acquire Raheja QBE General Insurance Company Limited, and rather intends to apply for a new general insurance license.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-05-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 22:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
"Our associate company, Paytm lnsuretech Private Limited, had entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent of Raheja QBE General Insurance Company Limited. As the share sale and purchase transaction has not been consummated within the time period envisaged by the parties under the said agreement, the agreement has automatically terminated," One97 Communications, which is the parent company of Paytm, said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

"Paytm remains bullish on its roadmap for general insurance, and we intend to seek requisite approvals for a new general insurance license, wherein we hold a 74 per cent majority shareholding upfront," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

