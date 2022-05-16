Left Menu

Saudi extends 2018 deposit at Yemen central bank -SPA, Yemen cenbank

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-05-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 22:32 IST
Saudi extends 2018 deposit at Yemen central bank -SPA, Yemen cenbank
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia on Monday extended a deposit it gave the central bank of Yemen's internationally recognised government in 2018, and agreed to pay the final $174 million installment of the promised $2 billion, the central bank said.

Saudi state news agency SPA said the 2018 deposit duration would be extended and this would support Yemen's currency and economic situation. SPA did not mention the $174 million installment that Yemen's central bank said was also agreed upon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022