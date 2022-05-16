EU has not yet found agreement on oil embargo against Russia, Borrell says
16-05-2022
The European Union has not yet found agreement on a sixth package of sanctions against Russia, its top diplomat Josep Borrell said after a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday.
"Unhappily, it has not been possible to reach an agreement today," Borrell told reporters.
He said foreign ministers had decided, however, to provide an additional 500 million euros for arms purchases in support of Kyiv, taking the total sum of money the EU has earmarked for that purpose to 2 billion euros.
