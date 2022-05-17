Left Menu

Five buses of evacuated Azovstal servicemen arrive in Ukraine's Novoazovsk -Reuters witness

Novoazovsk is now under the control of Russia-backed separatists who have held parts of eastern Ukraine since 2014. Earlier, a Reuters witness reported that about a dozen of buses left the steel plant. Russian media reported that some of the buses went to a location other than Novoazovsk.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 02:37 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 02:37 IST
Five buses and an armoured personnel carrier carrying Ukraine's servicemen from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol arrived late on Monday in Novoazovsk, a Reuters witness said.

Some of the evacuees were carried out of the buses on stretchers and carried into a hospital, the witness said. Novoazovsk is now under the control of Russia-backed separatists who have held parts of eastern Ukraine since 2014.

Earlier, a Reuters witness reported that about a dozen of buses left the steel plant. Russian media reported that some of the buses went to a location other than Novoazovsk. Reuters was not able to immediately verify the Russian media reports.

