Left Menu

Rai to chair meeting on increasing Delhi's roadside green cover

New Delhi, May 17 PTI Delhi Environment Minister Gopla Rai will on Tuesday hold a review meeting with officials of the Forest Department and the Public Works Department to discuss ways to increase roadside green cover in the national capital to curb air pollution.Rai had earlier asked the PWD to form a special task force to increase the roadside green cover in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2022 09:56 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 09:44 IST
Rai to chair meeting on increasing Delhi's roadside green cover
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will on Tuesday hold a review meeting with officials of the Forest Department and the Public Works Department to discuss ways to increase roadside green cover in the national capital to curb air pollution.

Rai had earlier asked the PWD to form a special task force to increase the roadside green cover in Delhi. ''The minister had told the PWD to identify roadside stretches where trees and shrubs can be planted to help mitigate air pollution. These details will be shared in the meeting today,'' an official said.

The Delhi government has set a target of planting 35 lakh saplings across the city in the financial year 2022-23.

Delhi's green cover has increased from 21.88 percent of its geographical area in 2019 to 23.06 percent in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Astronomers capture image of black hole at center of the Milky Way

Astronomers capture image of black hole at center of the Milky Way

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022