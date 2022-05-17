Left Menu

BRIEF-India's LIC Exec Says Should Be Able To Settle Market Share At 62%-63% Of Insurance Market

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 10:39 IST
Life Insurance Corporation Image Credit: Wikipedia

Life Insurance Corporation of India : * INDIA'S LIFE INSURANCE CORP EXEC SAYS - WE WERE NOT EXPECTING A BIG LISTING AS MARKETS WERE JITTERY, EXPECT IT TO PICK UP

* INDIA'S LIC EXEC SAYS - GOING FORWARD, WOULD LOOK TO PUSH THE GUARANTEED RETURN PLAN PRODUCTS TO IMPROVE MARGIN * INDIA'S LIC EXEC SAYS - BELIEVE GOING FORWARD WE WILL BE ABLE TO ARREST FALL IN MARKET SHARE

* INDIA'S LIC EXEC SAYS - SHOULD BE ABLE TO SETTLE OUR MARKET SHARE AT 62-63% OF THE INSURANCE MARKET * INDIA'S LIC EXEC SAYS -BANCASSURANCE WILL BE A HUGE FOCUS FOR DISTRIBUTION GOING AHEAD Further company coverage:

